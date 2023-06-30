Financial Survey: FBC (FBCD) and Its Competitors

FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD – Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Apparel Retail” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare FBC to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FBC and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get FBC alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FBC N/A N/A 0.00 FBC Competitors $1.95 billion $117.99 million 578.93

FBC’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FBC. FBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBC N/A N/A N/A FBC Competitors 1.02% 21.03% 7.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares FBC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.6% of FBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “Apparel Retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 68.4% of FBC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of shares of all “Apparel Retail” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FBC and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A FBC Competitors 156 528 715 7 2.41

As a group, “Apparel Retail” companies have a potential upside of 299.27%. Given FBC’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FBC has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

FBC rivals beat FBC on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About FBC

(Free Report)

FBC Holding, Inc. markets and sells streetwear clothing, headwear, and accessories for high school students in the United States. It offers shirts, jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants, hats, and beanies under the FormRunner Apparel brand name. The company sells its product through 2 retail locations located in Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as through the online store FormRunnerApparel.com. FBC Holding, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for FBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.