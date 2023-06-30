Financial Survey: Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) and Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN)

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Free Report) and Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lancashire and Ryan Specialty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancashire N/A N/A N/A $1.03 7.58 Ryan Specialty $1.73 billion 6.65 $61.05 million $0.56 78.88

Ryan Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than Lancashire. Lancashire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryan Specialty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancashire N/A N/A N/A Ryan Specialty 10.11% 40.74% 5.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Lancashire and Ryan Specialty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

63.3% of Lancashire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lancashire and Ryan Specialty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancashire 1 1 1 0 2.00 Ryan Specialty 1 2 3 0 2.33

Lancashire currently has a consensus target price of $698.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8,864.48%. Ryan Specialty has a consensus target price of $46.88, suggesting a potential upside of 6.12%. Given Lancashire’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lancashire is more favorable than Ryan Specialty.

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats Lancashire on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lancashire

(Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products. The company also provides marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business. In addition, it offers general insurance, support, insurance agent, and insurance mediation services. Lancashire Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company serves commercial, industrial, institutional, and government sectors. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.