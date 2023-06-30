Financial Survey: Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) & Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF)

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Free Report) and Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Twin Vee Powercats and Bénéteau, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Twin Vee Powercats alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Vee Powercats 0 0 0 0 N/A Bénéteau 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bénéteau has a consensus target price of $14.10, indicating a potential downside of 13.07%. Given Bénéteau’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bénéteau is more favorable than Twin Vee Powercats.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Vee Powercats $31.99 million 0.46 -$5.14 million ($0.79) -2.63 Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Twin Vee Powercats and Bénéteau’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bénéteau has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twin Vee Powercats.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Vee Powercats and Bénéteau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Vee Powercats -18.92% -20.23% -16.93% Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of Twin Vee Powercats shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Twin Vee Powercats shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bénéteau beats Twin Vee Powercats on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twin Vee Powercats

(Free Report)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions. Further, it is developing fully electric and gas-powered boats. The company sells its boats through a network of 20 independent boat dealers in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. Twin Vee PowerCats Co. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida. Twin Vee Powercats Co. operates as a subsidiary of Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

About Bénéteau

(Free Report)

Bénéteau S.A. designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names. The company also offers bandofbaots.com, a community services platform for purchase and sale of new or used boats; lease purchase, credit, and insurance services through SGB Finance; and inventory and retail finance solutions. Bénéteau S.A. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee Powercats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee Powercats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.