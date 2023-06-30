First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Price Performance

BUSE opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.85. First Busey has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.43 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 26.39%. Analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,189. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,189. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,322 shares of company stock worth $189,168. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in First Busey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in First Busey during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in First Busey by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Busey by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.