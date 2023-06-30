First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 1,241 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,033,368,000 after purchasing an additional 257,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,495 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $908,447,000 after buying an additional 106,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $118.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.40 and its 200 day moving average is $138.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.06.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

