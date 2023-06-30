First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 141 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $375.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.69. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

