First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 3,520 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 130.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,689,000 after purchasing an additional 874,947 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SBA Communications by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,729,000 after buying an additional 407,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in SBA Communications by 45.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after buying an additional 225,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $229.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.45. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $215.11 and a 1-year high of $356.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

