First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 352.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BJ. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.50. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

