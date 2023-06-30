First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.8 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,100.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,100.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,504 shares of company stock worth $6,954,746 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.