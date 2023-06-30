First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.18 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $148.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.85 and its 200-day moving average is $144.91. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

