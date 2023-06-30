First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

CSCO stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.92.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

