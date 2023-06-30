First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,159,000 after purchasing an additional 420,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,713,000 after acquiring an additional 218,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,253,000 after acquiring an additional 50,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.5 %

ICE stock opened at $112.28 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.84.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

