First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,394 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $370.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.54. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.79 and a twelve month high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

