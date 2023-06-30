First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FHN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

First Horizon stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in First Horizon by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 422,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 44,730 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 23.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 418,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 78,207 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 79.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in First Horizon by 225.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 465,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 322,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

