First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys 1,829 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,203,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $162.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

