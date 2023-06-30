First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Up 200.8% in June

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 200.8% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTC opened at $100.01 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $84.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.01. The stock has a market cap of $990.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1326 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
