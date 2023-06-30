First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 205.3% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. This is a positive change from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.