First United Bank & Trust Acquires 425 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.