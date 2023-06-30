First United Bank & Trust Has $528,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.4% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 273,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.74.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $288.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.