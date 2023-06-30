Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.53.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 1.3 %

FND stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Stories

