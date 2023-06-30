Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,475,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,357 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 4.18% of Flowserve worth $184,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Flowserve by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Flowserve stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $38.86.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

