Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading 5.5% Higher

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $26.03. 349,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,293,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Fluence Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Fluence Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $698.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

