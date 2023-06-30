Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $34.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 0.5% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 284,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Fluor by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FLR opened at $29.69 on Friday. Fluor has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

