Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

