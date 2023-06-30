Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,921 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 178,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 59,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE FBRT opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 82.53 and a quick ratio of 82.53. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 236.67%.

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 2,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Jonestrading dropped their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.