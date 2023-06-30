Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Franklin Covey Trading Up 26.3 %

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $624.91 million, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Franklin Covey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 330,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 41,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 52.2% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,685 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.