Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fusion Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.0 %

FSNB stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.