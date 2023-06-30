FY2023 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AT&T in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on T. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Trading Up 1.3 %

T opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

