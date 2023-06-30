FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Cut by Analyst

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Bank in a report released on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.84. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CADE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

NYSE:CADE opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth about $9,398,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth $326,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 472,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after buying an additional 125,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 74,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cadence Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

