FY2023 EPS Estimates for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Cut by Zacks Research

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Delek US in a report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $3.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Delek US has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

