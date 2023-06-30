FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for First Guaranty Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $25.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.91 million.

Separately, TheStreet cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $122.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 105.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

