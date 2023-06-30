FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fox Co. Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for FOX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.36. The consensus estimate for FOX’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FOX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOXA. Argus downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97. FOX has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FOX by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

