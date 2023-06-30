FY2023 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Cut by Analyst

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

HMST stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. HomeStreet has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $117.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 86,905 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 367,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Michel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $133,513.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,903.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Michel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $299,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,017 shares of company stock valued at $240,703. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

