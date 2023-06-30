FY2023 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. Lowered by DA Davidson (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.96. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNV. Raymond James lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.04.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,776.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

