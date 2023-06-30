FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Increased by Analyst

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cooper Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $12.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.73. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.89.

COO opened at $379.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $395.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.73.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

