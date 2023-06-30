FY2023 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Reduced by DA Davidson

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.44. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,803,758.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

