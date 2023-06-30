FY2024 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. Cut by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for OceanFirst Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $100.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.93 million.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $15.87 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $944.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy bought 6,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $100,007.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,573 shares of company stock valued at $165,054. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

