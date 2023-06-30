Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $307.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market cap of $309.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

