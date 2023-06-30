GB Sciences (GBLX) & The Competition Critical Comparison

GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Free Report) is one of 407 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GB Sciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of GB Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get GB Sciences alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GB Sciences and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GB Sciences N/A N/A -0.04 GB Sciences Competitors $128.95 million -$10.57 million 3.13

Profitability

GB Sciences’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GB Sciences. GB Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares GB Sciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GB Sciences N/A N/A N/A GB Sciences Competitors -1,504.93% -338.68% -26.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GB Sciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GB Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A GB Sciences Competitors 936 1774 4811 42 2.52

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 115.42%. Given GB Sciences’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GB Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

GB Sciences competitors beat GB Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About GB Sciences

(Free Report)

GB Sciences, Inc. engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines in North America and Europe. The company offers cannabinoid-inspired medicines and complex therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, chronic pain, COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, depression/anxiety, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc. in October 2016. GB Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for GB Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.