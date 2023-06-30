General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.69.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.6 %

GD stock opened at $214.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.