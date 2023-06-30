General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $125.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.19.

General Electric stock opened at $107.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average of $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

