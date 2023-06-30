General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Shares Gap Down to $80.90

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.90, but opened at $78.87. General Mills shares last traded at $77.14, with a volume of 1,757,473 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

General Mills Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

