Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Up 370.0% in June

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, a growth of 370.0% from the May 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,784 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.29 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $28.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

