Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in June

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.94. Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (QTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ 100 stocks and aims to protect the fund from significant negative movements or tail risk by purchasing quarterly Index put options. QTR was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

