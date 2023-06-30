GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Sells 171,430 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $12,024,100.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,763,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,991,739.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 371,725 shares of GMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $25,537,507.50.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 35,278 shares of GMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total value of $2,408,429.06.

On Friday, June 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of GMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $52,848,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 80,071 shares of GMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $5,355,949.19.

On Monday, June 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of GMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

