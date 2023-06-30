Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) & Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Critical Survey

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Yield10 Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $1.02 billion 1.74 $11.98 million ($0.04) -186.95 Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 27.96 -$13.57 million ($2.84) -0.74

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Yield10 Bioscience. Green Thumb Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yield10 Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Yield10 Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries -0.76% 3.26% 2.24% Yield10 Bioscience -3,882.82% -243.41% -143.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Green Thumb Industries and Yield10 Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 1 6 0 2.86 Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 200.80%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than Yield10 Bioscience.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Yield10 Bioscience on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was incorporate in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

