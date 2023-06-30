Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) PT Raised to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:GBX opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.84. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,790.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,260,000 after acquiring an additional 380,048 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 20,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 76,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Stories

