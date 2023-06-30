Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grenke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Grenke Stock Up 23.9 %

Shares of Grenke stock opened at 35.00 on Friday. Grenke has a 1-year low of 21.56 and a 1-year high of 35.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 29.18.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

