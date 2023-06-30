Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0145 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of AVAL opened at $2.32 on Friday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $662.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 129.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 29,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

