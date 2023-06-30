Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $103.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.36.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $304.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 17.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

